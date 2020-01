A PSP patrol is identifying homeless people at the door of the Cathedral, in Funchal, for allegedly drugging dogs in order to raise money.

According to a complaint from a woman, men drug dogs, then ask for money for their food to combat the animals’ weakness.

A police source told the Jornal Madeira that the animals must be transported to a veterinarian for analysis. If the complaint is confirmed, the homeless can be accused of animal mistreatment.