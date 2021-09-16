Only with 85% of the Madeiran population vaccinated is the Regional Government considering lightening the sanitary measures that are currently in force. Until then, everything will be the same. With the reluctance of some people to be vaccinated against covid-19, the Region is still not close to the target proposed by the health authorities (85%) and that is why the Regional Government intends to intensify the action with the population, from in order to convince the undecided to do so.

Miguel Albuquerque, who this morning was visiting the new coverage of the Galeão School multi-sport, in São Roque, told journalists that he wants to reach 85% of vaccination coverage first, so that he can then take new measures.

“It’s not worth it to rush because I want to reopen it, that is, return a little to normality, with the Flower Festival [scheduled for October]. But I think that with 85% we will take some less restrictive measures, although we will always have to monitor the number of cases”, stressed the president of the Regional Government.

As this goal (85%) is difficult to be reached due to the “undecided”, Miguel Albuquerque recalled that “the only most effective protection we have is for people to be vaccinated to create antibodies and this creation of antibodies is decisive for the preservation of physical integrity of these people”.

“We will have to convince these people,” he said, noting that, “if these people are not vaccinated, they are jeopardizing the health of others.”

