Friday FotoTobi Hughes·9th June 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Harald Sammer for these photos from this week. Three pictures where taken from our terrace this week. The full moon with still not too many clouds on Saturday, the full moon behind clouds setting in on Sunday, and the rain on Tuesday.