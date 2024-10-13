Air Force helicopter rescues tourist in trouble in Seixal

A Polish tourist was rescued this morning by the Portuguese Air Force helicopter, Merlin EH-101, after having spent the night in the open on Seixal beach.

As far as we could find out, the man went snorkeling yesterday afternoon and due to the rough seas he ended up getting stuck on the rocks and was unable to get out.

The alert was given to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz at dusk, but the victim was only rescued today by the ‘Merlin’ due to adverse weather conditions.

The Maritime Police took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

