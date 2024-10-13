ADN-Madeira warns of “unfit for consumption” eggs on sale

The ADN Party – National Democratic Alternative, alerted, in a statement, the health and regional inspection authorities to a “public health problem that requires urgent and effective intervention, whether in commercial areas that package and sell this important food product, in transport companies or even in the producing entity itself”.

According to the photo sent, the DNA found that “there are eggs from a prestigious regional company for sale, but they are unfit for consumption, despite being within the expiration date, and the true condition of the eggs is often not visible to the naked eye due to the pamphlet from the producing company that covers them inside the packaging wrapped in plastic.”

ADN-Madeira published this fact on social media yesterday and “surprisingly throughout the day we received hundreds of testimonies from Madeirans all over the island who complained about the same problem, with very worrying reports that demonstrate the seriousness of this situation, which has been going on for several months now, causing dissatisfaction and insecurity in the consumption of this product, whether in our homes, in restaurants, snack bars or take-away companies.”

The ADN-Madeira Party reminds the entire population of the RAM and entities responsible for public health of the following fact: – By consuming spoiled eggs, anyone can run the risk of food disinfection, especially through contamination by Salmonella, a bacteria present in eggshells. It can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as vomiting, headaches, stomach aches, and chills.

The ADN Party questions when an intervention will take place or whether the authorities are waiting for any fatalities, as it is reported that “there are many complaints filed not only at the production company, but also at sales points throughout the RAM.”

From Jornal Madeira

