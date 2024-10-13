Italian travel photographer and influencer shows the world the unique beauty of Madeira

Paolo Abate is in the region and has published several contents about the island, watch the video made based on some of these images.

The young Italian travel photographer and influencer, Paolo Abate , is currently in Madeira, where he has taken the opportunity to capture the unique essence of the island through stunning photographs and videos.

Abate, known for his keen artistic eye, has been featured in internationally renowned magazines such as Elle, AD, GQ and other prestigious publications.

His work is widely celebrated on social media, and his Instagram profile is a true visual treasure trove. His photographs reveal magnificent interiors of ancient palaces, abandoned villas and scenes of everyday life with a rare and refined aesthetic.

See all the videos below.

In Madeira, the photographer is exploring natural and urban landscapes, translating the island’s unique beauty into images, in a perfect combination of lush nature and historic architecture.

From Diário Notícias

