Pico do Areeiro recorded the coldest temperature this year this night (-0.2 ºC)

The small drop in air temperature forecast for this Tuesday, January 25th, in Madeira, caused the extreme minimum temperature to drop, tonight, to -0.2 ºC in Pico do Areeiro (until 6:00 am) . It is the second extreme record this year with negative temperature in Madeira, with the value recorded this morning being one tenth lower than that recorded on January 12 (-0.1 ºC).

The highest minimum temperature was 16.6 ºC (08:00 am), in Funchal/Lido, followed by Porto Moniz, with 16.4 ºC (07:50 am).

As a result of the lower temperatures, localities in the intermediate level, such as the parish of Monte, recorded temperatures below 10 ºC last night.

From Diário Notícias

Looking at the weeks weather, we are certainly in for an unsettled period, but the difference in temperatures between Funchal and Caniço is a lot, can it recall be that cool in Funchal.???

