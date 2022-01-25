Award winning Baía Azul Hotel

Hotel Baía Azul was awarded by Holidaycheck with the first position for Madeira in the most popular hotels in the German market. At the national level it was in the third position and at the world level it occupied the twelfth position.

In 2021, Hotel Baía Azul had been awarded by operators with the distinction of Partner of Excellent by Schauinsland Reisen, with the TUI Global Hotel Awards, by the operator TUI and also as the best 4 star in Madeira, by the English operator JET2 Holidays .

“The Cardoso Group, owner of the Hotel Baía Azul and the Hotel Alto Lido, between 2015 and 2018, invested in the requalification of its hotel units, in the enhancement of its teams and their dynamics, clearly winning as they allowed the high satisfaction of its customers, as well as the recognition of its operators and partners”, reads in the highlight note of these distinctions.

With a long tradition in the tourist area, this Madeiran group has been developing its activity in the biggest engine of the regional economy. It is currently the third largest hotel group in Funchal, with 1,060 beds spread across its two 4-star units (Hotel Baía Azul / Hotel Alto Lido).

With a total of 245 employees, the Group’s strategy involves consolidating its current position in the tourist market, focusing on the excellence of its services and the quality of its infrastructures.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...