A woman was shot last night in Ribeira Brava.

The individual suspected of having shot the woman to death around 9pm Sunday evening in Meia Légua, in Ribeira Brava, has already been arrested and is now at the Public Security Police Station in Câmara de Lobos.

According to the Diário, the victim is around 50 years old and was killed with a shot in the neck.

Like this: Like Loading...