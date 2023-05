The 34-year-old who had been missing since Saturday from the Penteada area has already been located, as confirmed to JM by the boy’s mother.

Fernanda Nunes did not, however, provide further details about this happy ending. The young man, deaf and suffering from depression, led to the despair of the family who, on Sunday, launched an appeal on Facebook. This morning, information was given that André Nunes, who needs to be treated, was already with his family.

