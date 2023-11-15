Moët & Chandon’s 280th anniversary will be celebrated at Reid’s Palace

On November 24th, the star-studded William Restaurant at Reid’s Palace will be the setting for a truly exceptional event celebrating the 280th anniversary of the renowned champagne house, Moët & Chandon. The ‘Effervescent 280th Birthday’ dinner features a five-part menu, created by Reid’s Palace’s Creative Executive Chef and which promises to elevate the tasting experience to a level of excellence.

Creative Executive Chef, José Diogo Costa, has meticulously designed an exclusive 5-course menu for this special occasion. Each dish will be carefully paired with Moët & Chandon’s distinct range of champagnes, providing a truly unique dining experience.

Prawn, whey and fennel will begin this gastronomic experience, accompanied by the prestigious M&C Brut Impérial. The evening will continue with fish of the day and beef tenderloin, which will be paired with the M&C Rosé 2013 and the M&C Brut 2015, respectively. Dessert brings a special moment, where São Tomé chocolate and M&C Nectar come together to create a perfect combination.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, all participants in this exclusive event will have the opportunity to win a prize, which will be revealed at the end of the night. The celebration will be even more lively with live music from the Madeiran band, Spot the Difference, which will provide a captivating atmosphere throughout the night.

This event represents the celebration of Moët & Chandon’s 280 years of excellence in producing world-class champagnes. It is a unique opportunity to join a prestigious party, “in a place of gastronomic excellence and sophistication, where every moment is a masterpiece of refinement, and where the effervescence of champagne amplifies the joyful celebration”, explain the brand’s representatives .

From Diário Notícias

The “Effervescent 280th Birthday” dinner will take place on November 24th, at the William Restaurant at Reid’s Palace, and costs €150.00 per person (paired with Champagne). The party will start at 7:30 pm with snacks and champagne in the restaurant’s foyer, while dinner will start at 8:00 pm. Advance booking is recommended and can be made by calling 291 71 71 71 or by email at reservations.rds@belmond.com .

