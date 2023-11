A 72-year-old tourist fell this afternoon into the Água d’Alto waterfall, on the Lombo Galego site, in Faial.

The man fell from a height of approximately eight meters and had to be rescued by the Santana Volunteer Firefighters, who were at the scene with nine members and three vehicles.

The foreigner was conscious and oriented and at the end of the operation he refused to be transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Diário Notícias

