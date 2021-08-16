Temperatures rose above 35 degrees at the beginning of this afternoon, in various locations in the region.

The highest value was registered at 1 pm at Quinta Grande (35.3 ºC), followed by Prazeres (35.1 ºC). At Monte, 35.0 °C was recorded. According to Vitor Prior, director of IPMA’s Funchal Meteorological Observatory, “these values ​​make it today considered the hottest day of the year in Madeira”. Remember that several warnings are still in force due to the hot weather in Madeira and Porto Santo.

Stay safe, protect yourself and drink plenty of fluids.

From Diário Notícias