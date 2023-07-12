STUPID PARKING CAUSES NEW CHAOS AT PICO DO AREEIRO

It’s had to get your head around how much traffic is in this place, with over 200 new parking places created, and they are now extending the new carpark even further.

It is a practically daily situation when accessing Pico do Areeiro. Tourism professionals object. The wild parking and the lack of civility once again made it difficult for the buses that traveled that road to reach Pico do Areeiro.

The photographic records of this Wednesday morning show a huge confusion in the traffic in one of the main tourist points of the island, but which was almost impassable – mainly for tourist buses – due to the abusive parking of dozens of rental cars. It is a situation that, day after day, is normalized, it is practically daily in the access to Pico do Areeiro.

Several tourism professionals returned this morning to make various and harsh criticisms of the way in which motorists travel and park on the access road to Pico do Areeiro. The situation of indiscipline happens despite the constant warnings, the placement of signs and the increase in the number of parking spaces available in the surrounding area.

The wild parking and the lack of civility once again made the work of the many tourism professionals difficult, who during this morning take that road to reach Pico do Areeiro.

The disorganized parking and the lack of civility of motorists, mainly hundreds of tourists who hit the road in rented cars, which prevent buses and tourist vans from passing. The groups of tourists had to walk the rest of the way until they reached the top of Pico do Areeiro or simply turn back.

From Jornal Madeira

