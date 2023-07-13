Night was tropical from the sea to the mountains.

Last night was tropical in Madeira, literally from the sea to the mountains.

The highest minimums were 21.3 ºC in Porto Moniz and Chão do Areeiro, which confirms this statement, according to the IPMA meteorological stations.

While tropical nights at this time of year along the coastline are nothing new, after all it is the middle of summer, the truth is that it is significant that this also occurs at an altitude of over 1,500 metres.

The night was also tropical in Santa Cruz, Funchal, Ponta do Sol, Caniçal, Porto Santo, Lombo da Terça and Pico Alto.

It should be remembered that we are on yellow warning days for hot weather (in principle until tomorrow until 9 pm), which points to the persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature.

Ultraviolet rays are also at very high risk, 10 for Madeira and 9 for Porto Santo, in principle continuing for tomorrow at these levels.

From Diário Notícias

