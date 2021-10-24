MARÍTIMO STORE WINDOW WAS VANDALIZED

Marítimo’s shop window was vandalized last night.

The incident was shared by Raimundo Quintal on his Facebook page, where he posted some photos of the misfortune.

“Not long ago, when I was on my way to the bus station in Almirante Reis, I was unpleasantly surprised by the destruction of the window of the Clube Sport Marítimo headquarters building”, he wrote.

“This act, perpetrated by an energetic two days after the elections, which dictated the change of direction, cannot tarnish the image of our glorious club. I hope that the police authorities quickly detain the criminal”, he added.

From Jornal Madeira

