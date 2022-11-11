Madeira is the ‘Best Island Destination in the World’ for the 8th consecutive time

Madeira won, for the 8th consecutive time, the ‘World Travel Awards’ prize as ‘World’s Leading Island Destination’.

The announcement was made late this Friday afternoon, in Muscat, Oman, at the WTA World Awards gala that took place at Al Bustan Palace – Hotel Ritz Carlton.

The Madeira award was given to the regional director of Tourism, Dorita Mendonça, who represented the Region at the event.

In a first reaction to the appointment, the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture and president of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, highlights the importance of this distinction for the global promotion of the destination.

The official underlines that Madeira Tourism continues to work in a sustained way to deserve, not only awards, but above all recognition by tourists.

The Regional Secretary also adds the commitment to processes such as certification against biological risks and certification of the sustainability of the destination, which is now in the final phase.

In the race with Madeira for this prize, there were 22 other destinations from all continents: Aitutaki (Cook Islands), Bali (Indonesia), Barbados, Bora Bora (French Polynesia), Cayo Ambergris (Belize), Cozumel (Mexico), Crete (Greece), Fiji (Pacific Ocean), Hawaii (USA), Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Holbox Island (Mexico), Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean), Jamaica, Maldives (Indian Ocean), Mallorca (Spain), Mauritius (Indian Ocean), Saint Lucia (Caribbean), Sardinia (Italy), Seychelles (Indian Ocean), Siargao (Philippines), Sicily (Italy) and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...