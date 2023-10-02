If anyone is interested in the covid and flu vaccines Jon Press sent me this information below.

Just in case it’s of any interest to your readers, today is the first day of “general availability” of this year’s vaccination programme against Covid and flu.

It’s free for everyone over 55 (and various “at risk” groups) who’s registered with the health service. My centro de saude was operating on a walk-in basis, though the regional website suggested that appointments and/or “open house” clinics may be available.

The only thing to be aware of is that as the Covid jab is a “booster”, there has to be a record of your receiving earlier primary doses. As the medical centre had refused to accept my registration previously until I got the new plastic Article 50 residence card, I had no medical records here. However, they were happy to transcribe my vaccination history from the NHS app and give me the booster on that basis.

I’m not sure how long the programme will run, but a fixed number of doses was ordered!

Pharmacies can offer flu jabs (payable) to people who aren’t otherwise covered by it’s likely an appointment will be necessary to ensure they have the vaccine in stock.

