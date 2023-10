The price of fuel will fall next week, in accordance with the joint order of the Regional Government that sets the maximum amount to be charged for fuel.

From Monday onwards, 95 gasoline will drop by 4.4 cents and road diesel by 3.1 cents, the biggest drop in recent weeks.

Next week, a liter of 95 gasoline will cost 1,667 euros, while the price of diesel drops to 1,478 euros.

From Jornal Madeira

