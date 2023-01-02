PORT OF FUNCHAL TWO SHIPS AND ALMOST 10,500 PEOPLE

The two ships with a regular presence on Mondays in the Port of Funchal, “AIDAnova” and “Azura” docked early this morning and are handling 10,480 people, including passengers and crew, informs APRAM.

The two ships are making calls of 19 and 15 hours, respectively.

The “AIDAnova” arrived from Las Palmas, with 5,337 passengers and 1,339 crew. Departs around midnight, bound for Tenerife. The ship is on a seven-night cruise to the Canaries and Madeira that ends on January 7 in Las Palmas.

It is from this island that the “Azura” comes. With 2,694 and 1,110 crew on board, the ship leaves around 9:30 pm for Las Palmas. The “Azura” is on a 14-night cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands that ends on January 13, in Tenerife.

From Jornal Madeira

