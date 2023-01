A team from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the PSP are on their way to the Miradouro do Pináculo, in São Gonçalo, in an ongoing rescue operation. This is believed to be a woman who was seen the other side of the railings.

Still without further details, DIÁRIO knows that a mountain rescue operation is being set up, which will imply restrictions on traffic and ordering it in the area.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...