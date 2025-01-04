Nova Direita questions Pedro Ramos about lack of medicines at the Hospital

Playing with people’s lives, but this is nothing new.

The New Right (ND) came out today to ask the regional Health Secretary for explanations about the lack of medicines at the Dr. Nelio Mendonça Hospital.

As reported by DIÁRIO in the printed edition of Friday, January 3, “there are treatments changed due to the shortage of drugs at the Funchal hospital and there are suppliers who refuse to meet SESARAM’s needs due to delays in payments”.

The Regional Health Service denies failure to pay suppliers, but admits occasional shortages of medicines.

“The Emergency Service operates 24 hours a day, without interruption, and at times there may occasionally be a shortage of a pharmaceutical product, but once the failure is identified, the medicine is replaced by another product with the same characteristics, always safeguarding the patient’s safety”, SESARAM clarified in a note sent to the newsrooms early yesterday afternoon.

Given this scenario, the ND coordinator in Madeira, Paulo Azevedo, considers it “unacceptable that the health of Madeirans and Porto Santo residents is being put at risk due to the lack of inadequate and irresponsible management”.

The party also leaves a series of questions addressed directly to Pedro Ramos: “Will the health of our population be toyed with? What are the reasons for the lack of essential medicines in the hospital? What measures have been taken to resolve this situation? When will the reserve stock of medicines be guaranteed?”

“We do not accept excuses or invasive responses. The people of Madeira and Porto Santo deserve respect and the party will continue to closely monitor this situation, to guarantee the rights of the constitution, where everyone has the right to a health service for all and not just for some”, stresses Paulo Azevedo.

From Diário Notícias

