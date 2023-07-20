Birthday messages.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thank you to all those that have sent me messages by email and through Facebook, and those that have brought me coffees, live to you all. I have replied to as many as I can.

Just a quiet birthday this year, I was working this morning / afternoon, and just a relaxed evening at home.

There has not been a great deal of news about, and I think we are all waiting for summer to kick in. This side the cloud has disappeared today and it’s been a great sunny day, so let’s hope the weather is sorting itself out. Sorry for all those in the UK and Northern Europe, who seem to be having a bit of a wet time at the monent, while the south of Europe is baking….

