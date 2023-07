Casa do Povo de Câmara de Lobos presents, on social networks, a documentary of about 25 minutes that tells the story of poncha, which is part of the recent launch of a book about this, which is the typical drink of Madeira.

Watch now the documentary entitled ‘History of Poncha – Genesis, evolution and currentness’:

Unfortunately there are no subtitles, but it’s a good vídeo to watch.

