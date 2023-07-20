Renewable energy could reach 70% in Porto Santo

The Regional Government of Madeira intends to reach a renewable energy quota of 50% by 2025. The investment of 15 million euros in the Serra de Água Hydroelectric Power Plant is considered, among others, crucial to achieve this objective, highlighted this Thursday, July 20, the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino.

The Secretary of State for Planning, Eduardo Pinheiro, visited today the works to remodel the Serra de Água Hydroelectric Power Plant, accompanied by Pedro Fino and Rogério Gouveia.

On the occasion, the official noted that “there are strong possibilities of approval”, by the European Commission, of the reprogramming of the Recovery and Resilience Plan which provides for the allocation of funds for the implementation of “an important project for Porto Santo to increase the energy produced through the wind source by 7 megawatts”, revealed Pedro Fino.

“This will allow, if accepted by the European Union, that 60 to 70% of the energy consumed in Porto Santo is produced through renewable sources, something fundamental for the sustainability of the Region”, stressed the regional secretary.

The “important work of 15 million euros” at the Serra de Água Hydroelectric Power Plant “is proceeding at a good pace”, stressed Pedro Fino, pointing to the completion of the project for April 2024.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...