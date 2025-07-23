Strike Action to Affect all Portuguese Airports

A series of strikes are scheduled to occur at all Portuguese airports during the peak summer travel season, potentially impacting travelers planning vacations in the region. These walkouts are planned over five consecutive weekends.

The initial strike will commence at midnight on Friday, July 25, and conclude at midnight on Monday, July 28, with subsequent actions throughout August. The industrial action is anticipated to disrupt ground operations, including check-in, baggage handling, and aircraft servicing, at all airports in mainland Portugal and its islands.

The Metallurgical Industries and Related Industries Union (SIMA) has initiated a labor dispute following Menzies’ acquisition of the former Groundforce operations at Portuguese airports, resulting in potential disruptions.

Travelers should anticipate “significant delays or cancellations” during baggage handling and boarding processes.

Critical safety services will remain operational.

The strike action arises from a number of unresolved matters.

According to Portugal.com, ground staff allege that their base salaries are below the national minimum wage and are requesting improved wages, adherence to night shift payment agreements, and access to employee parking as previously stipulated.

Furthermore, the union is advocating for the company to uphold a memorandum of understanding established during the transition from Groundforce to Menzies Aviation.

This agreement included provisions for salary increases through 2026 and the disbursement of over €2.5 million in outstanding compensation, terms that workers assert have not been fulfilled.

Ryanair reports that between July 11 and 13, over 120 passengers missed their flights from Porto, Faro, and Lisbon airports due to “excessive delays in border control, caused by a lack of staff.”

Elena Cabrera, Ryanair’s Head of Communications for Portugal, stated, “We have observed a significant staff shortage at border controls at Portuguese airports throughout the summer.

“It is simply unacceptable that passengers arriving in Portugal are subjected to wait times of up to 90 minutes.”

Handling companies.

MENZIES

Represented Airlines: Austrian Airlines, Binter Canarias, British Airways, Condor, Corsair, Enter Air, Lufthansa, SATA – Azores Airlines, Swiss, Sunclass Airlines, Smart Link, Smart Wings, TAP, Travel Service, Thomas Cook Belgium, Vueling

GROUNDLINK

Represented Airlines: Ryanair

PORTWAY

Represented Airlines: Air Nostrum, Brussels Airines, Bulgarian Air, Coredon Dutch Airlines, EasyJet, EasyJet Europe, EasyJet Switzerland, Eurowings, Edelweiss Air, Finnair, Luxair, Norwegian Air International, Norwegian, Transavia, Transavia France, Tui Airline Belgium, Tui UK, Wizz Air Hungary, Wizz Air UK

