TAP passengers landed this morning at Madeira Airport, where upon arrival they were ‘forced’ to face the rain.

Travelers arriving on a flight from Porto sent JM a video showing them walking into the airport’s infrastructure in the rain.

The lack of a bus to pick up passengers, given the weather conditions, contributed to the dissatisfaction of some people who disembarked from this trip, as a witness revealed to the newspaper.

From Jornal Madeira

