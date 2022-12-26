Rain reaches ‘orange’ level in Porto Santo at the beginning of the night

Heavy rain hit the island of Porto Santo, at the beginning of the night, this Monday night, December 26th.

The location was the only one in the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) network in RAM with an orange warning record.

The most significant fact was reaching the yellow warning value in 10 minutes (for an interval of 1 hour).

Madeira and Porto Santo are under orange warning this Monday due to precipitation.

The orange warning, the second most severe on a scale of three, means a moderate to high risk meteorological situation.

From Diário Notícias

