EQUIPMENT FOR THE CHRISTMAS FAIR IN FUNCHAL DOWNLOADED AT CANIÇAL

EQUIPMENT FOR THE CHRISTMAS FAIR IN FUNCHAL DOWNLOADED AT CANIÇALTobi Hughes·18th November 2021Madeira News The equipment that will be used to set up the traditional Christmas fair in Funchal started arriving in Madeira today. The material was unloaded at Porto do Caniçal, and will travel to funchal to be assembled by Praça do Povo. From Jornal Madeira