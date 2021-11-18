CENTRAL PLATE ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ARE VACCINATED AND HAVE A NEGATIVE TEST

The emblematic Central Plate can only be used this Christmas by citizens who are vaccinated or who present a negative test for covid-19.

Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, announced this at a press conference, where he announced the new measures to contain the pandemic in the region.

The government official further stated that circuits will be created on Avenida Arriaga to guarantee safety and prevent the spread of covid-19 in Madeira.

It should be remembered that, in recent days, the number of daily cases in the Madeiran archipelago has registered an increase, similarly to what has been seen in the rest of Europe.

The new restrictions, decided upon by the Government Council, aim to “save” Christmas and New Year’s Eve, avoiding the need for heavier measures during this period.

Like this: Like Loading...