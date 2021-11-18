MEASURES FOR MARKET NIGHT, SÃO SILVESTRE AND THE END OF THE YEAR DECIDED CLOSER TO THE DATE

Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, said today that the measures that will be in force at Mercado Noite, São Silvestre and the end of the year will be decided closer to the date.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the government official, at a press conference, where he announced the new measures to contain the pandemic in the region.

The Madeiran executive leader explained that the way in which these events will take place will depend on the evolution of the pandemic in the archipelago.

It should be remembered that, in recent days, the number of daily cases in the Madeiran archipelago has registered an increase, similarly to what has been seen in the rest of Europe.

The new restrictions, decided upon by the Government Council, aim to “save” Christmas and New Year’s Eve, avoiding the need for heavier measures during this period.

