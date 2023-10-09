MADEIRA RUM PROMOTED AT THE BIGGEST RUM FESTIVAL IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Between October 14th and 16th, Rum da Madeira will have as its promotional stage the “UK RumFest”, the oldest Rum festival and a huge reference, since its first edition, in 2007, for the emergence of festivals and fairs. Rum, all over the world.

The Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Crafts Institute (IVBAM) supports the presence of four Madeira Rum producers at this festival, namely: Engenhos do Norte, Engenho Novo da Madeira (William Hinton Rum), O Reizinho and Vinha Alta, through the provision and personalisation of the stand where they will gather, having created for this purpose, an image that will highlight the “Rum da Madeira” brand.

At this event, in addition to the important interaction between regional producers and visitors, on the 16th, a day exclusively dedicated to professionals in the sector, there will be a Madeira Rum masterclass, guided by Ian Burrell, known as “The Global Rum Ambassador”. and a regular presence at the Madeira Rum Festival, having revealed itself as a strategic agent promoting Madeira Rum, across borders.

“UK RumFest takes place in the heart of London, at the ILEC Conference Centre, in an exciting atmosphere, full of masterclasses, seminars, experiences and presentations of Premium Rums from around the world, and is therefore an event with a target audience identified as relevant to boost the Rum da Madeira product/brand and its consequent commercialisation”, says a note from the Office of the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, sent to the editorial team.

In fact, says the same source, the United Kingdom market “has shown very encouraging results in terms of the marketing of Madeira Rum, having presented in 2022 a year-on-year variation of 71% in volume and 92% in value, which gives it, in terms of global exports, a significant position.”

He also highlights that “Madeira Rum is a product with recognized economic growth, having generated, last year, total sales of €4,965.108, 18% more than in 2021.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...