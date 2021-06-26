In less than four hours (between 05:50 and 09:10), the automatic weather station at Bica da Cana, in Paul da Serra, registered today (until 10:00) a thermal variation of almost 20 degrees centigrade ( °C).

After the air temperature dropped during the night to 4.8º C, extreme value of the minimum temperature in RAM, this morning the same station, located at more than 1,500 meters of altitude, saw the air temperature rise to 23.7º C, the highest value of the maximum temperature recorded today, up to 10:00, and equal to the extreme of the maximum temperature recorded yesterday, on an equal footing with Funchal/Lido and Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo.

From Diário Notícias