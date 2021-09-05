Did you feel the earthquake??

There were two more earthquakes this morning off Madeira and the last one was felt on land, with reports from several people around the island who felt a tremor shortly after 6 am.

The number of earthquakes in recent days has been notorious, and according to IPMA records there were two this morning and the last one that was notified by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere hit the recent scale.

A first shock occurred at 3:24 am northwest of Porto Moniz, 35 km deep and with an intensity of 1.8 on the Richter scale, very similar to those that occurred last week.

Later, at 6:10 am, the IPMA notices a much stronger shock, with an intensity of 3.9, and 10 km deep.

The reports that are already circulating on social networks point to a shock, yet to be confirmed, which will have occurred around the island at that time.

Unlike the most recent records – in the last week and since the 27th of August – there were 13 earthquakes, almost all below 2.0 on the Richter scale and with no reports of having been felt on land.

From Diário Notícias