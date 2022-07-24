Temperature reaches 33.4°C and breaks record of the year in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Prazeres meteorological station broke the record for the maximum temperature recorded this year in Madeira, having reached 33.4 ºC this afternoon at 4 pm.

But there were several areas that exceeded 30 °C on this hot Sunday, namely Quinta Grande (31.9 °C), Monte (31.9 °C), Santo da Serra (31.4 °C), Ponta do Pargo ( 31°C) and High Peak (30.3°C).

23.0°C in Caniçal was the lowest maximum on the entire network, recorded at 14:10.

It should be noted that the sea water in Funchal also reached this year’s record high today: 24.4ºC at 4 pm

From Diário Notícias

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: