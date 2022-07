A fire is currently raging in Sítio da Malhadinha, parish of Canhas, Ponta do Sol, in a forested area marked by many eucalyptus trees.

The alert was given this morning and, as you can see from the photos, it has already reached a worrying dimension.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol are currently on site, with two vehicles (one heavy and one light) and six crew members.

The helicopter in the service of Civil Protection has also gone to the scene to help

Like this: Like Loading...