Parking Chaos at Praia Formosa

If you are not o é of the 40000 that have headed for the hills in Funchal for the PSD Party, then you might have headed for the beach for a cooling off in the 30° temperatures the island is feeling.

Traffic is chaotic in Praia Formosa due to the amount of people heading to the beach on this high temperature day.

There are vehicles that cannot get out of the area, which is making drivers impatient.

The car park has not yet open, and veichles are parked along both sides of the road leaving only one lane for maneuver.

Photos from Diário Notícias

