As reported yesterday a 35-year-old French citizen has been missing in Madeira since Wednesday, September 1st, and the search to locate the tourist only began yesterday.

This man’s cousin, who appears on social media as Emmanuelle da Silva Poseidon, used her personal Facebook account to share a photo of his missing cousin.

According to information provided by the family member on social networks where she left an appeal – as can be seen in the image – the young man was taking a walk, allegedly in the Queimadas area. The fact is that the tourist spent the night in Santana the night before his disappearance.

From Jornal Madeira