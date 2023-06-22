PAN says that Madeira’s problem is “the incompetence of those who govern us”

The People – Animals – Nature (PAN) party took the decision of the General Court of the European Union, which confirmed that the aid granted to companies in the Free Trade Zone of Madeira was illegal, as a pretext to reaffirm the incompetence of the Regional Government.

In a statement, the political commission of the PAN even says that “Madeira’s biggest problem is not the lack of resources, it is the incompetence of those who govern us”.

In a document signed with the initials MJB, the party notes that “incompetence has a price and the governments of Miguel Albuquerque are a very expensive price, which the people of Madeira have paid for the last eight years”, giving examples of several situations where, in the opinion of the PAN, the executive of the PSD/CDS coalition has been ‘caught in falsehood’.

“In the last few months the Regional Government announces a thousand successes, makes the party, throws the rods later the data belies the success. It was like this with the unemployment rate, with the risk of poverty, with drug consumption, with the success of the reduction waiting lists in health, with the inflation rate, with the growth of the economy, with the rate of competitiveness of the economy, with the results of education”, we can read.

Faced with the list of ‘mistakes’, the PAN asks “who will assume the costs of the Regional Government’s irresponsibility?”. And they end by saying that “in finance and the economy, two different regions coexist in Madeira, the Government PowerPoint region, PSD and CDS, and the real region, where Madeirans live and suffer and both are very different, with clear damage to the people of Madeira”.

From Diário Notícias

