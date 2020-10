So we know there are no Festivals at the moment, but our friend Luís will deliver a bit of São Martinho to your door.

The traditional bacalhau with homemade sauce, bolo do caco and potatoes and sweet potato. Why not also try the new craft beer, or order a liter of traditional poncha.

The service is available from the 7th – 11th November, the eve of São Martinho on the 10th.