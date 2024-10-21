Campanário could host national motorcycle race in 2025

Although today was the official presentation of the project for the future Rui Zacarias Motorcycle Track, to be built on the former Adega football pitch in Campanário, and the Regional Government has committed to including the project, estimated at 290 thousand euros, in next year’s Regional Budget, the Madeira Motorcycle Association (AMM) intends to be able to hold a national Flat Track championship event on the Adega track by 2025. And in the future, it dreams of hosting an Iberian championship event.

Intentions expressed this afternoon by Colin Ferreira, president of AMM. Since the track on the dirt platform has already been ‘designed’ – there was a demonstration with two Flat Track riders – the director’s wish is to have minimum conditions in place to be able to train this week, especially because the Association’s ambition is to apply for the Campanário track to be included in the calendar “next year” with the Portuguese Motorcycling Federation to “hold a national [championship] race here”, which has approximately 40 riders.

Another publicly stated aspiration is “to eventually have a competition in the Iberian championship”.

With the completion of the project, AMM plans to create a piloting school in Campanário for young people aged 6 and over.

The leader highlights the good location of the infrastructure, “relatively close” to large urban centers.

The AMM has 28 clubs and 7 official groups, with a total of between 3,500 and 5,000 motorcyclists.

