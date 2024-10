A 71-year-old tourist was hit, at 3 pm today, by a tree branch, on Avenida do Infante, in Funchal.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the woman was on the second floor of a ‘Hop-On Hop-Off’ bus when she was hit by the branch.

With a cut on her head, she was taken to hospital in an ambulance from the Funchal Fire Department.

From Diário Notícias

