Madeira Destination with six nominations for the World Travel Awards

Destination Madeira, which “is once again nominated for the global edition of the World Travel Awards (WTA)”, this year competes “in six different categories, the highest number of nominations ever for these awards”, informs a note from the Regional Secretariat of Tourism, Environment and Culture.

“For the 2025 edition, whose ceremony will take place in Bahrain on December 6th, the destination is nominated in the categories of ‘Best Festival and Event Destination’, ‘Best Beach Destination (Porto Santo)’, ‘Best Island Destination’, ‘Best Tourism Entity (Madeira Promotion Association)’ and, for the first time, ‘Best Regional Beach (Prainha, Caniçal)’ and ‘Best Regional Adventure Destination’.

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association emphasizes that these six nominations “represent a historic milestone for Destination Madeira and are a reflection of the consistent work we have been developing over the last few years, in partnership with the sector and with all those who promote and believe in our Region,” emphasizes Eduardo Jesus.

Above all, the minister emphasizes, “these recognitions are not only a source of pride, but also an incentive for us to continue investing in excellence, innovation, and sustainability, fundamental pillars of our strategy,” he adds.

Voting for these awards is now open and runs until October 26th. Voting can be done by following the link https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote .

It’s worth noting that the ‘World Travel Awards’ were created in 1993 and are awarded annually to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. “Since 2013, Madeira has received a total of 22 awards at European and global galas known as the ‘Tourism Oscars,'” notes SRTAC.

It should also be noted that for the 2025 European edition of the World Travel Awards, Madeira is nominated in the categories of ‘Best Island Destination in Europe’, ‘Best Adventure Destination in Europe’, ‘Best Beach Destination in Europe (Porto Santo)’, ‘Best Festival and Event Destination in Europe’ and also (through the Madeira Promotion Association) ‘Best Tourism Entity in Europe 2025’. The winners will be announced at the European Gala to be held on October 22, 2025, in Sardinia,” it states. In other words, within a week.

List of awards for the region at the ‘World Travel Awards’

Europe ‘s Leading Island Destination

2024 – 2023 – 2021 – 2020 – 2019 – 2018 – 2017 – 2016 – 2014 – 2013

World ‘s Leading Island Destination

2024 – 2023 – 2022 – 2021 – 2020 – 2019 – 2018 – 2017 – 2016 – 2015

Europe ‘s Leading Beach Destination - Porto Santo

2024

Europe ‘s Leading Tourist Board – Madeira Promotion Association

2024

Like this: Like Loading...