MADEIRA REGISTERS 4 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 11 October 2021, four new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, accounting for 11,828 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the daily bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS).

This is a case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and three cases of local transmission.

There are today also 11 more recovered cases to report (out of a total of 11,673 patients considered cured), so that RAM has 80 active cases to date (16 imported and 64 are of local transmission).

Since August 1st, the region has had the same number of deaths associated with this disease (75).

