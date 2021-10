Thanks to Image Factory for this great video.

This short but dramatic video taken over the course of a singe day on the top of Pico do Areeiro shows how the clouds build around the peak as the day warms up and then finally flood through the gap between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro. The PR1 hike runs between these two peaks and this video shows just how variable the weather on this route can be. The video was taken on a day last September, a month not known for bad weather in Madeira.

