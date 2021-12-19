Heavy downpours and hundreds of lightning strikes passed by Madeira

Throughout the day, the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo ‘just barely escaped’ instability with significant accumulations of rain or showers and accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the records obtained, respectively, by the meteorological radar installed in Porto Santo and the network of thunderstorm detectors in the Madeira Archipelago, installed in Porto Moniz/Santa, Santana, Funchal and Porto Santo.

The images of the radar system centered in Porto Santo, which allows meteorological surveillance with coverage in a circular area, with a limit close to the Selvagens islands, captured during the day significant precipitation that ended up passing south of the island of Madeira, the same in relation to to atmospheric electrical discharges, with about 500 lightning bolts – 49 positive rays; 384 negative rays; 63 intra-clouds – recorded between late morning and late afternoon today – between 11:00 and 17:00 – in a radius of more than 600 km, and some, few, were recorded over the island of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...