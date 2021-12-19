163 new cases 89 recovered

163 new cases 89 recoveredTobi Hughes·19th December 2021Madeira News The Region has a confirmed number of 163 new cases this Sunday. Today there are 89 recovered cases so the region now has 1300 active cases. There are 41 people in hospital, which includes two patients in ICU. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related