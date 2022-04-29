GROUP PESTANA CARRIES OUT A PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN OF UP TO 45% IN THE HOTELS IT OWNS

On the last weekend of each month, you will find the special ’72 hours’ campaign on pestana.com. For 3 days (from 12:00 am on Friday to 11:59 pm on Sunday), it is possible to take advantage of a new opportunity to book getaways or holidays at discounted prices that this weekend can reach 42% at Pestana Hotel Group hotels .

Between April 29 and May 1, and just a click away, you can make your reservation for stays, which in some cases are available until December 31, 2022.

In Madeira, 3 options for stays are available in this campaign. Pestana Grand offers the possibility of a very flexible half-board regime, in which the client can choose to choose lunch or dinner, according to their best availability on each day of their vacation. The Pestana Royal is an ‘all-inclusive’ hotel, ideal for those who don’t want to worry about meals while on vacation. In Porto Santo, the Pestana Colombos is the right hotel for those who want to enjoy a few days of rest on the famous golden island, also on an ‘all inclusive’ basis.

In the Azores, the Pestana Bahia Praia has the perfect location for those who want to explore São Miguel Island and rest at the Hotel, after a day of sightseeing.

In the Algarve, you can stay at the Pestana Delfim, and enjoy the exclusive access to the beach.

In Lisbon, you will find the Pestana Palace, near Belém, where you can visit several monuments and museums. Pestana Sintra Golf is 2 steps from one of the most beautiful villages in the country. From Pestana Cascais, you can enjoy the famous beaches of Guincho.

In Porto, you can explore the city from the Pestana Porto, a Brasileira, located in the center or opt for the Pestana Vintage Porto, located in Ribeira.

Take the opportunity to stay in a monastery, palace or castle, built in the most beautiful places in Portugal. The best suggestions are the Pousada Mosteiro de Amares, the Pousada Mosteiro do Crato and the Pousada Vila Real de Santo António.

But, if the idea is to travel outside the country, the most Portuguese hotels await you.

Visit Tangier or Marrakech and discover Moroccan culture by staying at the Pestana Tangêr or the Pestana CR7 Marrakech.

To dive into crystal clear waters and live the ‘light-light’ concept, travel to São Tomé, booking your stay at the Pestana hotel.

Is there a better time to return to Brazil? Choose the Pestana Rio Atlântica or the Pestana São Paulo, in these destinations.

Travel to the ‘Big Apple’ and stay at the Pestana CR7 Times Square.

European capitals call for you! In cities full of attractions such as Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Madrid, you will find Pestana hotels that, at the end of each day, will also be part of your holiday memories.

Book by May 1st and enjoy a well-deserved break until the end of December. Go to pestana.com or call 808 252 252.

From Jornal Madeira

