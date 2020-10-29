The President of the Regional Government has just confirmed what AgoraMadeira had already said in the interpretation of the latest IASaúde newsletters, that there are two cases of coronavirus in the Region, without the source of the infection identified.

“There are two patients with coronavirus, with no association between them, that until now it has not been possible for health authorities to know where they contracted covid-19. It was not yet possible to identify the origin of these contagions and the work continues to be done at this moment, ”admitted Miguel Albuquerque a moment ago.

