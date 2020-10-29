This Thursday, there are four new cases of coronavirus in Madeira, one of which is locally transmitted and linked to a recently diagnosed positive case, says IASaúde.

The other three cases are imported – two from the United Kingdom and one from the Czech Republic.

Today there are also three recovered patients, with 161 now active cases of infection on the island.

This Thursday there are also 44 suspected cases, 41 of which are associated with positive cases and the rest were detected at the airport.

From Agora Madeira